Myntra’s 18th end of reason sale (EORS) records 50% new customer growth

Bengaluru:  Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra‘s 18th edition of bi-annual end of reason sale (EORS) has recorded nearly 50% growth in the number of new customers using the platform over the previous summer edition of EORS, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The sale that was held between 1 – 11 June offered fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from over 21 lakh styles and 6,000 brands.

While 45% of the growth came from metros including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, 55% of the demand came from non-metros, the release added.

“While our core categories such as fashion and beauty continued to see a massive spike in demand, sports footwear, accessories, wearables, and luggage also emerged as the go-to favourites with our shoppers,” said Neha Wali, head of revenue and growth at Myntra.

With the increasing popularity of D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands, the segment witnessed a 115% spike in demand over June last year with brands such as Bewakoof, The Souled Store, Snitch, Rare Rabbit, and The Bear House.

The beauty and personal care category witnessed a 100% growth in demand over the previous edition of EORS with travel on the rise, and luggage and travel accessories noted a 500% spike in demand over BAU (business as usual).

Men’s casual wear, workwear and sports footwear witnessed a 500% spike and kurtas from the women’s ethnic wear category saw a 300% spike in demand over BAU.

The number of shoppers who became Myntra Insiders, the platform’s loyalty program, grew by 100%. FWD, Myntra’s specially curated platform for Gen-Z, clocked an 80% spike in demand over BAU, the release added.

Prior to EORS, Myntra witnessed the launch of new global fashion and beauty brands such as FCUK, Rcode, Next, Boohoo Man, NYX, and Olaplex and concepts like FWD, MyStylist, Vernacular Search, MyFashionGPT and Myntra Minis on its platform.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra was founded in 2007 and the company was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Currently, Myntra houses over 6,000 Indian and international fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform and services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

