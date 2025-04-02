Register Now
UPI transactions touches record high of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March

PTI
PTI
The UPI transaction value was Rs 21.96 lakh crore in February

New Delhi: Transactions through popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record high of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March, recording a growth of 12.7 per cent over the preceding month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The UPI transaction value was Rs 21.96 lakh crore in February.

NPCI said the value of the transactions worked at Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March against Rs 19.78 lakh crore in the same month a year ago.

The record-breaking UPI transactions of Rs 24.8 lakh crore in March 2025, marking a 25 per cent surge in value and an impressive 36 per cent growth in volume compared to last year, demonstrate the unstoppable momentum of India’s digital payments revolution, Spice Money founder and CEO Dilip Modi said in a statement.

With daily transactions averaging Rs 79,903 crore, up 1.9 per cent from February, and volumes rising 2.6 per cent, these numbers underscore the rapid adoption and trust in digital financial solutions, he said.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks’ Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants’ end while making purchases.

