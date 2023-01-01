Your Digital Destination for Retail Intelligence

IndiaRetailing is where Retail Intelligence intersects Business Development. With an unparalleled repertoire of reportage, analyses and connections, IndiaRetailing’s reach and insights on the business of retail are second to none.

The depth and diversity of our content ensure that IndiaRetailing is in the inbox of every decision maker in any business directly or indirectly allied to Retailing, including companies, brands and investors from across the global retail ecosystem.

Enquire Now

IMPACT AND INFLUENCE

5 Lakh+
Our audience
1 Million+
content views per month
50,000+
social media followers

Foster Your Brand's Growth

CONTENT
Craft Your Story with Tailored Content
COMMUNITY
Deliver Your Brand Message to the Right Audience
COMMERCE
Boost Your Business

360° RETAIL INTELLIGENCE

Partner Brands & Companies

Foster Your Brand's Growth

...
Inorbit malls exclusive content curation
...
Pacific mall launch and walk through
...
...
Ecommerce and D2C Product Launch
...
...

Download Media Kit

Multiple Routes to Optimise Brand Visibility

Stories

Mall Walk through

Microsites

Content Curation

Community Building and engagement

Reports and whitepapers

Display Banners

Newsletter Inserts

Social Media Promotions

Events

Webinar

Customized campaigns

Case Study

Contact us

Editorial Queries

Rasul Bailay

[email protected] , 9810304675

Technology Queries

Rohit Pandey

[email protected] | +918409275306

Himanshu Rawal

[email protected] , +919899095152

Real Estate Queries

Subhasish Mukerji

[email protected] , +919910435555

Rukayya Shaikh

[email protected] , +917208236867

X

Get in Touch

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
X
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.