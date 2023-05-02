Myntra launches fashion portal FWD for Gen-Z shoppers

The portal offers an assortment of over 65,000 products from more than 500 brands, which will be scaled to more than 1 lakh by the end of the year

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has launched FWD, a fashion portal curated for Gen-Z, on its mobile application, the e-tailer said in a press release on Tuesday.

The portal offers an assortment of over 65,000 products from more than 500 brands such as H&M, Trendyol, bebe, Tokyo Talkies, Sassafras, Hersheinbox, Street 9, Athena, Bonkers Corner, and Boohoo, among others.

“As we build for many Indias, Gen-Z is an important cohort that we continue to take a deep interest in. With the launch of FWD, we are excited to cater to this fashion-first audience by creating a space where their fashion needs aren’t just understood but are also proactively met,” said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer of Myntra.

Gen-Z refers to people born between 1997 and 2012. A significant 20% of the world’s Gen-Z population lives in India and the group collectively has a purchasing power of about $360 billion, as per industry sources. This is an important category of consumers for fashion retailers. In April 2023, Amazon Fashion too launched its store for Gen-Z. Read more about it here.

In 2022, Myntra had about 8.6 million Gen-Z customers. With the new launch the retailer aims to add 10 million new customers over the next two years, the release added.

Myntra will also look at scaling its offering on FWD to over 1 lakh products by the end of the year, the release added.

To ensure visibility during its initial days, Myntra FWD will be shown on the bottom navigation bar, within the existing Myntra app. It is also available as a separate page on the platform.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra was founded in 2007 and the company was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Currently, Myntra houses over 6,000 Indian and international fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform.