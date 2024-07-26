Register Now
AdilQadri opens first kiosk in Vadodara

By Indiaretailing Bureau
AdilQadri store, Vadodara; Source: LinkedIn
Located at Eva The Mall, the newly opened kiosk is AdilQadri’s 18th exclusive outlet in India

Bengaluru: Gujarat-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) perfume brand AdilQadri has launched its first kiosk in Vadodara, located at Eva The Mall, marking the brand’s 18th exclusive outlet in India, an industry official wrote on social media on Friday.

“That’s exciting news for Vadodara! AdilQadri is known for its high-quality fragrance, so it’s great to see them expanding. Eva The Mall sounds like a perfect location for such a store,” Bharat Singh Bhati, centre director at Eva The Mall, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the newly opened store.

AdilQadri was established in 2018 by Mohamadadil Asif Malkani. The online-first brand retails through its own D2C website, e-commerce marketplaces and exclusive stores.

In March 2024, IndiaRetailing reported that the fragrance retailer is eyeing global expansion through online routes in the US, Canada and the UK region.

The bootstrapped company is also targeting a revenue of Rs 200-250 crore for the financial year (FY) 2025. In FY24, it generated approximately Rs 90 crore, marking an increase of around 350% year-on-year.

