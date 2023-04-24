Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Amazon Fashion launches India’s first Gen-Z Next Gen Store

The new Next Gen Store on Amazon will be promoted through various avenues by collaborating with over 100 renowned Gen Z influencers and content creators on social media and Amazon Live

Mumbai: Amazon Fashion announced the launch of the Next Gen Store, designed to cater to the fashion needs of Gen Z shoppers, the brand said in a release on Monday. The roll-out of this first-of-its-kind storefront on Amazon is aimed at filling the current market gap and addressing the specific needs of Gen Z.

Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Srivastava, director and head, Amazon Fashion India said, “Gen-Zs radiate the mantra of fashion boldness and mettle, they perceive technology as a means to information and empowerment. As shoppers, they want ‘everywhere commerce’, convenience at the click of a button and to address this need we launched a one-stop-online storefront dedicated to Gen-Z Next Gen Store, which is a first-of-its-kind in India. This unique storefront features over 200 Gen Z loved brands and aims to cater to all their wardrobe needs, that scream individuality, self-expression and self-love.”

The new store offers a selection of trending products including vibrant prints, monochromes, neons, cotton, linens, colour-pop footwear, baguette bags, layering and oversized fits. In addition, the Next Gen Store also offers accessories, smartwatches, sneakers, sports shoes, and high boots to complement the clothing collection. Some brands featured on the store include Levi’s, Souled store, Mars, Lacoste, Crocs, Timex, MyGlamm, Only, Vero Moda, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack and Jones, And, Fastrack, Fossil, Puma, Adidas and L’oreal.

The new Next Gen Store will be promoted through various avenues by collaborating with over 100 renowned Gen Z influencers and content creators on social media and Amazon Live. Amazon Fashion is a leading fashion destination for customers seeking fashionable and trending brands with access to 40 lakh styles from over 1,600 fashion brands.

Amazon Fashion has over 200 domestic and global fashion brands that provide distinctive, modern, and fashionable styles for Gen-Z customers.

