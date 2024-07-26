Twenty1 Foodcourt’s first outlet in Raipur to open on Saturday

The first food court, which will be in Colors Mall, Pachpedi Naka, Raipur, will open on 27 July

New Delhi: Bhopal-based foodcourt services Twenty1 Food Court will open its first food court at the Colors Mall, Pachpedi Naka, Raipur on Saturday, a company top executive told IndiaRetailing.

The food court will have a seating capacity of over 150 with an anticipated footfall of over 2,000 people per day.

“This location marked our inaugural deal, which came to us directly and signified a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Vibhanshu Mishra, founder and chief executive officer of Twenty1 Food Courts & Chalu Chinese explaining the significance of the location. “Since then, we have secured 10 additional locations, making this our first signed deal,” he added.

The food court will feature Chalu – Aapna Desi Chinese, Momo’s Adda, Wh-Eat Burger, Prasadam, GS Kitchen, My Insta, Flavours of Lucknow, DB Badawala, Pour It Over, Hey! Juice, and Retro Bistro.

“We have invested Rs 2 crore in this venture and expect to generate a revenue of Rs 1.5 lakh daily, which amounts to Rs 45 lakh monthly,” added Mishra on the investments and expected revenue.

The company has conducted thorough research about the major players in the market and has devised a transparent model with no hidden charges, ensuring that its partners can thrive without feeling burdened.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the company eyes opening around six food courts across Ludhiana, Delhi, Greater Noida, Raipur, Barnala, and Zirakpur. With this, the company expects a return on investment of three times with the proposed launches.

“We are expecting Rs 20 crore turnover from a single food court per annum,” said Mishra adding further on the returns,” said Mishra in an earlier interview.