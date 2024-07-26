Denim brand Spykar to be the Associate Gold Sponsor for India tour of Sri Lanka

The upcoming series will include a lineup of T20s and One Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled from 27 July to 7 August

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based homegrown denim company Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., is about to be the Associate Gold Sponsor for the upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka, commencing on 27 July, the company announced on Friday.

Following India’s victory at the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA, the upcoming series will include a lineup of T20s and One Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled from 27 July to 7 August. The series is expected to attract a viewership ranging from 180 to 220 million.

“We are delighted to be the Associate Gold Sponsor for the upcoming India-Sri Lanka series,” said Sanjay Vakharia, co-founder of Spykar. “We’re excited to connect with cricket fans on a personal level through this electrifying series.”

The T20 Internationals will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, while the ODIs will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The fashion retailer will present the Spykar Young and Restless Game Changer Award during the series.

“It’s great to see a fashion brand like Spykar partnering with the upcoming India Tour of Sri Lanka. I am confident that this association will help the brand connect with its target audience,” said Upul Nawaratne Bandara, head of marketing, Sri Lanka Cricket.

Established in 1992, Spykar sells denimwear, accessories and innerwear. The company is currently present across 2250 points of sales, which includes more than 300 Spykar exclusive stores, large format retailers, and all major e-commerce platforms, as per its website.