The Store | Season 2 | Episode 01

It’s Back! The Store — India’s Smart Retail Bulletin — returns for Season 2 today on indiaretailing.com! Watch the first episode of the season featuring an innovation story on Karigari by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and excerpts from a conversation with one of India’s brightest young retail stars, Aastha Almast, Co-founder, The NEW Shop.