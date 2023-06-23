Amitabh Suri: Kidswear is a Rs 150 crore business for US Polo Assn.

Amitabh Suri, Chief Executive Officer, USPA (Arvind Brands Ltd.) speaks to Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor, Images Group about the brand’s category play and about being a significant contributor to the Arvind Fashions bottomline. All this and more in the second episode of ‘Retail with Rasul Bailay’, a weekly show featuring exclusive interactions with industry leaders.

Akhilesh Prasad: Reliance Retail now has big plans for apparel wholesale, targeting mom-and-pops

Reliance has started a B2B2C pilot in Pondicherry to provide the entire backend for mom-and-pops including product assortment, logistics, store design, data analytics and customer service among a host of other services that the company will soon take nationwide, Akhilesh Prasad, President and chief executive officer – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail told Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor, Images Group, in the first episode of ‘Retail with Rasul Bailay’- a weekly show featuring exclusive interactions with industry leaders.