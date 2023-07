In the latest episode of Retail with Rasul Bailay on IndiaRetailing.com, Sanjay Vakharia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Spykar talks to Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor, IMAGES Group about the huge headroom for the growth of jeans in India as denim penetrates deep into the hinterlands. India currently lags Thailand or even Pakistan and Bangladesh in per capita consumption of jeans, he said.