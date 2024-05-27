Vasco Santos, Global Sales and Leasing Director of Ingka Centres, engages in a discussion with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor of IMAGES Group, about Ingka Centres’ entry into the Indian market, elaborating on the company’s upcoming shopping centres, his expectations for the Indian consumer landscape and much more.
India is among the top markets for Ingka Centres: Global leasing director Vasco Santos
Latest News
ABFRL’s StyleUp opens 30th retail store
Located at Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, the newly opened outlet is the 7th StyleUp store in Hyderabad Bengaluru: Aditya Birla Fashion...