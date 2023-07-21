Google News
spot_img
IR Studio

We crossed 1 crore footfall last year, and are targeting 20% growth this year: Harsh Bansal of Unity Group

Rasul Bailay
By Rasul Bailay
4
0
Must Read
Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay

Harsh Bansal, co-founder of Unity Group speaks to Rasul Bailay, group managing editor, IMAGES Group about the group’s successful property Vegas Mall, the unique features of the upcoming mall at Netaji Subhash Place and more…

Previous articlePacific Group announces the opening of The Mall of Faridabad

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
Latest News
Big GridNehal Gautam -

Pacific Group announces the opening of The Mall of Faridabad

Located in the vicinity of NIT Faridabad, the mall will be spread across 3.8lakh sq. ft. and will offer...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
The mall of Faridabad

Pacific Group announces the opening of The Mall of Faridabad

Nehal Gautam -