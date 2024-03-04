Register Now
Retail with Rasul Bailay

Agilitas to be $1 billion co in 7-8 years – Abhishek Ganguly, CEO

Rasul Bailay
By Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay

Abhishek Ganguly Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agilitas Sports converses with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor of IMAGES Group regarding the business model and organisational structure of Agilitas, the burgeoning potential of the sportswear market in India, anticipated trajectory of growth for Agilitas in the future and much more.

