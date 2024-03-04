Abhishek Ganguly Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agilitas Sports converses with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor of IMAGES Group regarding the business model and organisational structure of Agilitas, the burgeoning potential of the sportswear market in India, anticipated trajectory of growth for Agilitas in the future and much more.
Agilitas to be $1 billion co in 7-8 years – Abhishek Ganguly, CEO
Must Read
Latest News
Popeyes opens two new stores in Delhi, Faridabad
This will be Delhi and Haryana’s second store making the total count 35 pan-India New Delhi: US-based fried chicken restaurant chain...