Ashmeer Sayyed, Chief Retail Officer of DaMensch delves into a discussion with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor of IMAGES Group, shedding light on the menswear brand’s progression following its foray into offline retail, its strategies for category growth, innovative in-store developments and more.
DaMensch aims for its offline business to surpass online: CRO Ashmeer Sayyed
