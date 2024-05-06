Register Now
Retail with Rasul Bailay

DaMensch aims for its offline business to surpass online: CRO Ashmeer Sayyed

Rasul Bailay
By Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay

Ashmeer Sayyed, Chief Retail Officer of DaMensch delves into a discussion with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor of IMAGES Group, shedding light on the menswear brand’s progression following its foray into offline retail, its strategies for category growth, innovative in-store developments and more.

