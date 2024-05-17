Myntra to sell Victoria’s Secret’s online in India

By joining forces with Myntra, we can leverage their expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing

New Delhi: Global fashion and lifestyle conglomerate Apparel Group has partnered with Myntra to expand the presence of Victoria’s Secret products in Indian markets, a press release said on Friday.

Through this partnership, the American lingerie, clothing, and beauty brand Victoria’s Secret will offer a wide range of options like lingerie, loungewear, personal care products, bags, wallets and other stylish loungewear across nearly 19,000 PIN codes, the release added.

“By joining forces with Myntra, we can leverage their expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing to enhance our virtual presence in India and offer customers an unparalleled shopping experience,” said Tushar Ved, President, Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd.

Dubai-based Apparel Group has more than 80 brands in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle categories such as Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Anne Klein, Herschel Supply Co., R&B, Beverley Hills Polo Club, La Vie En Rose, and Daiso Japan. It has more than 2025 retail stores across India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

“We are thrilled to onboard Victoria’s Secret onto our platform. By leveraging Myntra’s robust e-commerce ecosystem and digital marketing prowess, coupled with Apparel Group’s commitment to global fashion, we are poised to redefine the Indian fashion landscape” said Venu Nair, CXO – Strategic Partnerships and Omnichannel, Myntra.

Myntra is owned by Flipkart Group, and offers more than 6000 leading brands like Mango, H&M, Levi’s, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil catering to fashion and lifestyle requirements. And is present in 19,000 PIN codes across the country.