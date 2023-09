Mohit Rathod, co-founder of Truly Desi talks to Rasul Bailay, group managing editor of IMAGES Group about how the boostrapped organic dairy company, valued at Rs 20 crore, plans to dilute 20-25% of the stake to raise Rs 5-6 crore of funding for its expansion plans. The company aims to build a tech-enabled business, to give consumers complete farm-to-fork traceability and expand to more geographies across the country.