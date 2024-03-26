Nitin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer of Ace Turtle engages in a discussion with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor of IMAGES Group covering topics ranging from the company’s infrastructure to its journey through the global pandemic, transitioning away from a SaaS business model towards expanding licensed brand operations and much more.
Ace Turtle is trying to slash the denim product cycle to 4 weeks – CEO Nitin Chhabra
