Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Retail with Rasul Bailay

Ace Turtle is trying to slash the denim product cycle to 4 weeks – CEO Nitin Chhabra

Rasul Bailay
By Rasul Bailay
6
0
Must Read
Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay

Nitin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer of Ace Turtle engages in a discussion with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor of IMAGES Group covering topics ranging from the company’s infrastructure to its journey through the global pandemic, transitioning away from a SaaS business model towards expanding licensed brand operations and much more.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

Amazon India revises seller fee structures

Amazon said it will apply 18% GST (goods and services tax) to all the fee types listedNew Delhi: E-commerce...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.