Reliance has started a B2B2C pilot in Pondicherry to provide the entire backend for mom-and-pops including product assortment, logistics, store design, data analytics and customer service among a host of other services that the company will soon take nationwide, Akhilesh Prasad, President and chief executive officer – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail told Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor, Images Group, in the first episode of ‘Retail with Rasul Bailay’- a weekly show featuring exclusive interactions with industry leaders.