Google News
spot_img
spot_img
IR Studio

Abhishek Bansal of Pacific Group: The only way for a mall to break even sooner is through more trading

Rasul Bailay
By Rasul Bailay
69
0
Must Read
Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay

Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group speaks to Rasul Bailay, group managing editor, IMAGES Group, about challenges mall developers face, achieving a break-even and the post-COVID category play

spot_img
Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Wellness Brand Ashpveda opens outlet in Mumbai

Spread across 500 sq. ft., Ashpveda’s latest store is located at Phoenix Market City Mall in Mumbai, Maharashtra  Mumbai: Ashpveda,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Ashpveda store, Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Mumbai

Wellness Brand Ashpveda opens outlet in Mumbai

Indiaretailing Bureau -