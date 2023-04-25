Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Myntra introduces the Vernacular Search feature in 11 languages

Users will be able to search for products on Myntra in 10 regional languages other than Hindi. These include Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has introduced the vernacular search feature to its platforms that will allow customers to search for products in regional languages, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

With the new addition, Myntra aims to further penetrate into the non-metro geographies, while expanding its customer base to native language speakers.

“With this feature, we are enabling our customers to search for products in their preferred native languages, breaking language barriers and making fashion even more inclusive,” said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer, Myntra.

Currently, 20% of searches on the platform are non-English. The feature will allow users to search in 10 regional languages other than Hindi, such as Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese, while also supporting queries asked in Hinglish (Hindi queries typed in English), release added.

“This is one of the many steps we are taking to ensure that we cater to the diverse needs and preferences of our customers, and we are confident that this feature will be a game-changer for online fashion and beauty shopping in India,” added Krishnananda.

Since the launch of Myntra’s new feature earlier this month, there has been a marked improvement in customers finding precise results for their searches in native languages on the platform, the brand claimed.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra was founded in 2007-2008 and the company was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Currently, Myntra houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C and Fossil.

