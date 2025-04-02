Register Now
Dolby Cinema comes to India this year

Source: Harry7853, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Dolby has announced its first six exhibitors in India, including City Pride (Pune), Allu Cineplex (Hyderabad), LA Cinema (Trichy), AMB Cinemas (Bengaluru), EVM Cinemas (Kochi), and G Cineplex (Ulikkal)

New Delhi: US-based tech firm Dolby Laboratories will launch its Dolby Cinema in India this year, bringing enhanced cinema going experience for the audiences here.

It has announced the names of first six exhibitors that will open Dolby Cinema screens in India. These are — City Pride in Pune, Allu Cineplex in Hyderabad, LA Cinema in Trichy, AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, EVM Cinemas in Kochi, and G Cineplex in Ulikkal.

“Dolby Cinema is set to transform how Indian audiences experience movies, offering them the opportunity to see and hear stories exactly as the filmmakers intended. This milestone not only sets a new benchmark for premium cinema experiences in India but also reinforces Dolby’s commitment to elevating entertainment through innovation,” it said in a statement.

Dolby Cinema combines state-of-the-art picture and sound. In Dolby Vision, the picture comes alive with amazing brightness and darker darks to offer a more lifelike sense of depth, rendering colours and detail unlike other movie screens.

The launch of Dolby Cinema in India is a pivotal moment for the country’s entertainment sector, said Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories.

“Indian audiences are passionate about movies, and Dolby Cinema is the ultimate movie-going experience. Since the opening of the first Dolby Cinema in 2014, Dolby Cinema has grown rapidly, encompassing 35 exhibitor partners and 14 countries. This announcement underscores our commitment to advancing cinematic storytelling, working closely with filmmakers, studios, and exhibitors to deliver extraordinary entertainment experiences,” he said.

