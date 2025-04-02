The Bear House raises Rs 50 cr in Series A funding led by JM Financial PE

Proceeds from the investment will be used to drive offline expansion, support working capital requirements, and bolster the company’s branding and marketing initiatives

New Delhi: Bear House Clothing has raised Rs 50 crore in a series A funding round led by JM Financial India Growth Fund III.

Proceeds from the investment will be used to drive offline expansion, support working capital requirements, and bolster the company’s branding and marketing initiatives.

This marks the eighth investment by JM Financial India Growth Fund III. The Bengaluru-headquartered Bear House is a men’s apparel and accessories brand.

“The Bear House has demonstrated impressive growth by leveraging its unique design sensibilities and direct-to-consumer strategy to build a loyal customer following.

“With rising demand for high-quality, stylish menswear, we believe The Bear House is well-positioned to become a prominent menswear brand in the country,” Siddharth Kothari, Managing Director – Private Equity at JM Financial, said.

Bear House co-founder Harsh Somaiya said, “This growth capital infusion and partnership with a fund like JM Financial India Growth Fund III will help us accelerate our expansion plans and strengthen our brand’s presence.