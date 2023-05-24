Myntra launches MyFashionGPT powered by ChatGPT

The new feature enables shoppers to search for specific needs by typing text in a manner that closely resembles natural speech

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce marketplace Myntra has introduced MyFashionGPT, powered by artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, to enable natural language-based queries for product discovery, said the e-tailer in a press release on Wednesday.

MyFashion GPT enables shoppers to search for specific fashion needs by typing text in a manner that closely resembles natural speech. Based on the nature of the query, customers will be shown up to 6 ensemble options including products across multiple categories from top wear, bottom wear, footwear, accessories to makeup.

“It is a special launch as we are arguably the first fashion, beauty and lifestyle platform, globally, to roll out this feature to the entire customer base at this scale,” said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer at Myntra. “In our journey to democratise fashion using technology, this latest innovation will empower our customers to express their fashion needs to Myntra in an intuitive manner and allow them to choose looks from over 2 million styles.”

Developed in-house by the Myntra team, the new product discovery feature is powered by research and deployment company OpenAI’s large language model, ChatGPT 3.5.

Users can access the feature on the Myntra app via M-Xplore, the floating action button on the home page. Additionally, customers clicking the search bar on the app to discover products will also see an option to try the MyFashionGPT feature, the release added.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra was founded in 2007 and the company was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Currently, Myntra houses over 6,000 Indian and international fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform and has services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

