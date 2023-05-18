Myntra launches AI-based personal style assistant feature

The feature—My Stylist—uses comprehensive machine learning, computer vision algorithms, and multiple deep-learning techniques to enable recommendations and has been designed in-house at Myntra

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce marketplace Myntra has launched a first-of-its-kind feature My Stylist, an AI (artificial intelligence) powered end-to-end automated personal style guide for consumers on its platform, the e-tailer said in a press release today.

My Stylist utilises AI to offer complete shoppable outfit recommendations for customers based on four different factors: uploaded images from consumer’s offline wardrobes, purchase history on the app, browsing history on the app, and what’s currently trending on the platform. Users can access the feature via a floating action button on Myntra’s homepage.

“Powered by machine learning and AI-based technology, this first-of-its-kind innovation at scale in the fashion space in India, is poised to further take the customers’ shopping experience to the next level by recommending looks with an understanding of fashion,” said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer at Myntra.

The new feature uses comprehensive machine learning, computer vision algorithms, and multiple deep-learning techniques to enable recommendations and has been designed in-house at Myntra.

It offers recommendations from around 4.5 lakh styles from the fashion and lifestyle categories currently, which includes all topwear, bottomwear, footwear and accessories.

Currently My Stylist is the highest used feature on the floating action button or M-Explore on the homepage of the app, with a high engagement rate and click-through rate (CTR) of over 65%. The company expects nearly 80% of its customers to engage with recommendations from My Stylist feature on trial by the end of this year, added the brand.

Myntra also plans to introduce features like Your Digital Wardrobe and Save the Look, along with additional customizable and personalized user options, which can consider factors like trends, age, gender, body type, and personal style in subsequent phases, release added.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra was founded in 2007 and the company was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Currently, Myntra houses over 6,000 Indian and international fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform.

