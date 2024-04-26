Birkenstock opens first India flagship store in Mumbai

The 1,600 sq. ft. store is on Mumbai’s Linking Road, a high street popular for being a footwear shoppers’ paradise

Mumbai: German footwear firm Birkenstock Group has opened its first flagship store in India, as per a post on its official LinkedIn page. The 1,600 sq. ft. store is on Mumbai’s Linking Road, a high street popular for being a footwear shoppers’ paradise.

“We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our very first flagship store in India! Nestled right on Linking Road in Mumbai, our expansive 1,600 square foot flagship store is a stunning blend of modern design and traditional Indian heritage,” Birkenstock said on LinkedIn.

The store design is inspired by iconic landmarks of the city like the Gateway of India and is a blend of India’s rich cultural tapestry with the brand’s global identity, the post said.

The space is adorned with natural materials like cork, jute, and leather, embodying the brand’s values of functionality, quality, and tradition. It also has a larger-than-life replica of the original Birkenstock footbed, handcrafted by local copper artisans.

“Our Mumbai flagship store will be our customer’s go-to spot for all things Birkenstock, featuring seasonal collections, fresh takes on our classic styles, new materials, and exclusive designer collaborations. Get ready for special drops from our creative studio and premium brand ‘1774’,” the brand said further in the post.

Birkenstock stores offer a range of sandals, shoes and accessories catering to men, women and children, with prices starting from Rs 890 and going up to Rs 29,990.

Birkenstock entered India in December 2019 through its mono site and then followed it up by opening its first mono-brand store at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi in January 2020.

Birkenstock, which is sold in 100 countries, imports its products from Germany, where they are manufactured.

As per a PTI report, the lifestyle brand entered into a partnership with Seva Group in 2021 to open Birkenstock-branded stores in the country. Seva Group is into product retail through its company Element Retail.

Birkenstock now operates 29 brick-and-mortar stores in different cities across the country such as New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Mumbai, Guwahati, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.