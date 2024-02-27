Birkenstock opens 5th store in the New Delhi

The new store is located at DLF Mall of India, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Bengaluru: German footwear firm Birkenstock Group has expanded its presence in North India, with the launch of its latest store in Delhi NCR, a company official wrote on social media on Sunday. Located at DLF Mall of India, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, it is the fifth outlet of the brand in the city.

“Our successful expansion in India continues with the launch of our 5th store in the Delhi NCR,” said Jens Hattab, managing director – Middle East, Africa and India at Birkenstock in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

“Located on the ground floor of Noida’s buzzing Mall of India, this store enhances our footprint across the capital region and brings Birkenstock’s great product offering closer to our many brand fans,” he added.

Birkenstock stores offer a range of sandals, shoes and accessories catering to men, women and children, with prices starting from Rs 890 and going up to Rs 29,990.

Founded in 1774 by Johann Adam Birkenstock and headquartered in Neustadt, Germany, the company’s original purpose was to create shoes that support and contour the foot, compared to the flat soles of footwear during that time.

Birkenstock entered India in December 2019 with an e-commerce site and then followed it up by opening its first mono-brand store at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi in January 2020.

Currently, the lifestyle brand operates 28 brick-and-mortar stores in different cities across the country such as New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Mumbai, Guwahati, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.