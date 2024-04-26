Register Now
Hong’s kitchen opens new outlet at Delhi’s Rohini

Credit: LinkedIn
Hong’s Kitchen embarked on its presence in Delhi’s Unity One Mall located at CBD Shahdara and Omaxe Chowk in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) has launched a new outlet of the Chinese food chain Hong’s Kitchen in Delhi, as per a social media post by a company executive. Located at Unity One Mall, Rohini, it is the 28th outlet of Hong’s Kitchen.

“Store no. 28 . Glad to announce the opening of Hong’s Kitchen. Unity One Mall – Rohini” shared Prem Chhabra, Deputy Manager Business Development – JJFL on his LinkedIn profile while sharing pictures of the store.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that Hong’s Kitchen embarked on its presence in Delhi’s Unity One Mall located at CBD Shahdara and Omaxe Chowk in Chandni Chowk.

JFL owns Hong’s Kitchen and runs fast-food chains like Domino’s Pizza, and Dunkin’ Donuts. It launched Hong’s Kitchen for the first time in India at Eros mall, Gurugram in 2019.

JFL is one of India’s largest food service companies and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995.

