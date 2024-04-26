Meena Bazaar opens 5th store in Bengaluru

The new highstreet store is located at Commercial Street, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Delhi-based ethnic wear retailer Meena Bazaar has launched its fifth retail store in Bengaluru, a company official shared on social media on Friday. The new high-street store is located at Commercial Street, a bustling shopping hub in the city.

“We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest store at Commercial Street, Bengaluru. This marks our fifth store in the vibrant city of Bengaluru, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our presence in this dynamic market,” said Manish Jeetwal, business head at Meena Bazaar in a LinkedIn post.

Meena Bazaar was established in 1970 by Suresh and Vishnu Manglani. The brand specialises in ethnic wear staples including lehengas, kurta sets, sarees, and suits.

The company began as a small store in Chandni Chowk selling printed sarees and today, it has over 70 across India and United States. Meena Bazaar is aiming to have more than 250 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in operation by 2025, according to its official website.