Meena Bazaar opens its first store in Mumbai

Anagha R Ratna
The new Meena Bazaar outlet is located at the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon

Bengaluru: Delhi-based ethnic wear retailer Meena Bazaar has launched its first retail store in Mumbai, a company official wrote on social media. The new outlet is located at the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon.

“Thrilled to announce the grand opening of our first Meena Bazaar store in Mumbai, located in the prestigious Oberoi Mall Ltd,” said Manish Jeetwal, business head at Meena Bazaar in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

“Bringing with a rich tapestry of tradition, style, and elegance, we are delighted to open our doors and welcome the incredible community of Mumbai to explore the finest in ethnic fashion and timeless craftsmanship,” he added.

Meena Bazaar was established in 1970 by Suresh and Vishnu Manglani. The brand specialises in ethnic wear staples including lehengas, kurta sets, sarees, and suits.

The company began as a small store selling printed sarees and today, it has over 44 stores across more than 14 states in India, as per its official website. Meena Bazaar’s flagship store is located in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh spanning over 10,000 sq. ft. of real estate.

