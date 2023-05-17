Myntra onboards American cosmetics brand NYX Professional Makeup

To aid the brand’s visibility on the platform, Myntra will enable Los Angeles-based NYX with an online brand store (OBS), while also activating its social commerce propositions, M-Live and Myntra Studio

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce company Myntra has on-boarded American cosmetic brand NYX Professional Makeup, further strengthening its catalogue of international beauty brands, said the e-tailer in a press release on Wednesday. The Los Angeles-based beauty brand launched on the platform on 8 May.

“As the appetite and inclination for international beauty brands grow in the country, we are excited for our shoppers to unleash their creativity and explore their unique style with NYX. We believe that beauty should be inclusive and empowering, and NYX embodies that ethos by offering a diverse range of products at accessible price points,” said Anmol Sikka, director of beauty and personal care at Myntra.

Ahead of Myntra’s shopping festival EORS-18 (end of reason sale) NYX will present product options ranging from categories including lips, eyes, face make-up, and inclusive products for all skin types, the release added.

“Like Myntra’s vision of democratizing fashion, NYX Professional Makeup is also here to democratize professional makeup and make pro artistry available to all, setting us up for a strong association. The possibilities to do this and much more with Myntra’s fantastic shopper fraternity are immense,” said Zeenia Shroff Bastani, general manager of NYX Professional Makeup.

To add to the brand’s visibility on the platform, Myntra will enable NYX with an online brand store (OBS), while also activating its social commerce propositions, M-Live and Myntra Studio for the launch of the brand, added the brand.

Recently Myntra has also launched an AR filter feature on Myntra Beauty and as part of the launch, Myntra is offering 25% price reduction along with gifts, the release added.

Established in 1999 by Toni Ko, NYX Professional Makeup was named after Nyx, the Greek goddess of the night. In 2014, the French personal care company L’Oréal acquired NYX.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform. Myntra Beauty offers over 1400 Indian and international brands including Caudalie, Etude House, Plum, Minimalist, WOW Skin Science, Benefit Cosmetics, Freeman, Juice Beauty, Maybelline, MAC, and L’Oréal.

