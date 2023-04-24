Myntra onboards UK-based Fashion brand Next

Next will offer over 500 SKUs from the men’s and women’s casual wear segment on Myntra

Bengaluru: E-commerce entity Myntra has onboarded UK-based fashion and lifestyle brand Next, further expanding its catalogue of international fashion brands, said the e-tailer in a press release on Monday. Next will offer over 500 SKUs from the men’s and women’s casual wear segment on the platform.

“The international brands portfolio on Myntra has been scaling rapidly with an uptick in demand for high-quality and classic wardrobe staples,” said Jayanti Ganguly, business head of international brands at Myntra.

“Next’s unique, effortless and stylish collections are a perfect fit for our platform’s large base of diverse and discerning fashion-forward customers. We are excited to join forces with Next, one of the UK’s legacy fashion brands and enable the company’s pursuit in augmenting its reach in India,” added Ganguly.

As a part of its marketing initiatives for the brand’s launch on Myntra, Next will have extended on app and social media visibility on the Myntra app and its social handles. Next will also have an online brand store (OBS) on Myntra, the release added.

Next was founded by Joseph Hepworth in 1981. The Leicestershire-based retailer operates over 650 stores across the world.

Myntra houses more than 6,000 fashion and lifestyle brands including international brands such H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, Nautica, Forever 21, Slazenger, Marks & Spencer, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

Recently, Myntra acquired the distribution and management rights for the global fashion brand French Connection and its sub-brand FCUK. Read more about it here.