Myntra to relaunch French Connection and FCUK in India

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Myntra has acquired distribution rights for French Connection and FCUK and will use a network of independent third-party franchise partners and authorised distributors to assist with the wholesale distribution of the brands

Bengaluru:  E-commerce entity Myntra Jabong Pvt. Ltd. (Myntra) has acquired the distribution and management rights for the global fashion brand French Connection and its sub-brand FCUK, further expanding its international licensed brand portfolio, the e-tailer announced in a press release on Friday.

As a part of the licensing agreement, Myntra will re-launch the brands in India, and assist French Connection and FCUK with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and authorised distributors.

“Through this collaboration, Myntra will enable French Connection and FCUK to tap into the burgeoning Indian fashion consumer base and reach millions across the country including Myntra’s thriving Gen Z and millennial cohort,” said Nihal Rajan, senior vice president, house of brands, Myntra.

“With our technology-driven approach, fashion expertise and in-house design capabilities, the association is poised to strengthen the brand’s presence further in the country,” Rajan added.

Apart from its online brand store (OBS) on Myntra, French Connection and FCUK will also have a presence across Myntra’s social commerce platforms, M-Studio and M-Live to strengthen its presence further, release added.

“We are delighted to have engaged Myntra as our India licensee for French Connection and FCUK. I have every confidence in the Myntra team to enable a successful launch and promote the ongoing presence of the brands in India,” said Apinder Ghura, director of French Connection Group.

Founded in 1972 by Stephen Marks, French Connection is a UK-based global retailer and wholesaler of fashion clothing, accessories and homeware. Its sub-brand FCUK was launched in 1997.

Myntra Jabong Pvt. Ltd. is a wholesale entity and a subsidiary of Flipkart Group. The e-commerce marketplace has partnered with international fashion and lifestyle brands including Mango, Nautica, H&M, Slazenger and bebe, to distribute their products in India.

