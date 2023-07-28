Google News
Myntra announces Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the faces of FWD

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters

Mumbai: Myntra, a fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-commerce platform has onboarded Bollywood actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for Myntra Fashion Forward (FWD), a fashion platform specially created for Gen-Z, the company announced in a press release. As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters.

Speaking of the onboarding of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as FWD’s Brand Ambassadors, Vijay Sharma, senior director – of marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. We are thrilled to have the young trendsetters  – Khushi Kapoor and  Vedang Raina – as the faces of FWD.”

Speaking on her association with FWD, Khushi Kapoor, said, “FWD is built on the core principles of freshness, individuality, and trendiness, and these are the tenets that perfectly encapsulate the essence of fashion as I perceive it. Myntra is at the forefront of driving fashion-tech fusion for an immersive shopping experience, and FWD is an extension of that.”

Vedang Raina added, “Fashion is a relatively simple but a strong way for people to express their true selves. A unique offering like FWD is enabling millions of Zoomers to unlock their personal sense of style, giving them more confidence to be their authentic selves.”

Myntra FWD offers an assortment of more than 67,000 styles and access to a mix of over 500 popular brands from across the globe, catering to both men and women. Some of the most popular brands on the platform include H&M, Trendyol, bebe, Tokyo Talkies, Sassafras, Hersheinbox, Street 9, Athena, Bonkers Corner, Freakins and Boohoo, among others.

An integral part of the FlipKart Group, Myntra platform offers a wide range of over 6000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

