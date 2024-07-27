Apple slashes iPhone price by up to Rs 6,000 after govt proposes import duty cut

Apple was earlier selling iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 each

New Delhi: Apple has slashed iPhone prices in India in the range of Rs 300-6,000 after the government reduced import duty on mobile phones.

According to the rate list issued by Apple, the imported iPhone Pro model will now cost Rs 5,100-6,000 less.

Apple was earlier selling iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 each.

The iPhone Pro model with 128 GB storage will now cost Indian buyers Rs 1,29,800, which in percentage terms is a reduction of 3.7%.

The price of entry-level iPhone Pro Max with 256 GB storage has come down about 10% to Rs 1,54,000 per unit from Rs 1,59,900.

The Made-in-India iPhones, including 13, 14 and 15, have also seen a decrease in prices by Rs 300, while the iPhone SE will be cheaper by Rs 2,300.

The entry-level iPhone SE will now cost Rs 47,600, down from Rs 49,900.

The price changes come within a week of the government proposing a reduction of import duty from 20% to 15% on mobile phones and chargers.