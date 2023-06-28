French Connection announces Siddhant Chaturvedi as its India brand ambassador

The campaign featuring Siddhant showcases the brand’s new range of fashion fits and the ad campaign is visible across regions and various mediums

Mumbai: UK-based Urbanwear brand, French Connection along with Myntra, has onboarded Bollywood actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first brand ambassador in the country, the company announced in a press release. The campaign featuring Siddhant showcases the brand’s new range of fashion fits and the ad campaign is visible across regions and various mediums.

Speaking about the association, Nihal Rajan, senior vice president- House of Brands, Myntra said, “Siddhant’s persona strikes a perfect balance between being versatile, young, cool, and spirited that perfectly fits with French Connection’s brand values. We are confident about the association with Siddhant strengthening the brand’s reach further and building resonance with the brand’s core audience.”

Speaking about the association, Siddhant Chaturvedi, said, “I am thrilled to represent a global marquee fashion brand like French Connection which has been synonymous with youth fashion over the years. The brand’s design and attitude is Fun, Bold and Quirky which resonates with my persona and style. The ad film emphasizes on expressing individuality through fashion choices and I am looking forward to a fruitful partnership as there is mutual admiration towards youth fashion.

With him at the helm, French Connection’s new campaign is set to build stronger brand salience with its young and sophisticated audience cohorts across top metros and tier 1 cities in the country.

The ad campaign highlights the new season collection, centered on the theme- “Find your connection.”

French Connection was founded in 1972 and set out with the aim to create design-led, fashionable clothing.

