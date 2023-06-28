Google News
spot_img
spot_img
FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest News

French Connection announces Siddhant Chaturvedi as its India brand ambassador

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
21
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The campaign featuring Siddhant showcases the brand’s new range of fashion fits and the ad campaign is visible across regions and various mediums

Mumbai: UK-based Urbanwear brand, French Connection along with Myntra, has onboarded Bollywood actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first brand ambassador in the country, the company announced in a press release. The campaign featuring Siddhant showcases the brand’s new range of fashion fits and the ad campaign is visible across regions and various mediums.

Speaking about the association, Nihal Rajan, senior vice president- House of Brands, Myntra said, “Siddhant’s persona strikes a perfect balance between being versatile, young, cool, and spirited that perfectly fits with French Connection’s brand values. We are confident about the association with Siddhant strengthening the brand’s reach further and building resonance with the brand’s core audience.”

Speaking about the association, Siddhant Chaturvedi, said, “I am thrilled to represent a global marquee fashion brand like French Connection which has been synonymous with youth fashion over the years. The brand’s design and attitude is Fun, Bold and Quirky which resonates with my persona and style. The ad film emphasizes on expressing individuality through fashion choices and I am looking forward to a fruitful partnership as there is mutual admiration towards youth fashion.

With him at the helm, French Connection’s new campaign is set to build stronger brand salience with its young and sophisticated audience cohorts across top metros and tier 1 cities in the country.

The ad campaign highlights the new season collection, centered on the theme- “Find your connection.”

French Connection was founded in 1972 and set out with the aim to create design-led, fashionable clothing.

An integral part of the FlipKart Group, Myntra platform offers a wide range of over 6000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

FNP (Ferns N Petals) appoints Ashish Goel as Chief Technology Officer

Goel will spearhead the company's technological advancements globally and lead the development of cutting-edge solutions to enhance the overall...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
ferns n petals

FNP (Ferns N Petals) appoints Ashish Goel as Chief Technology Officer

Indiaretailing Bureau -