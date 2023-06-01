Flipkart announces Big End of Season Sale with over 200,000 sellers and 10,000 brands

Starting on 1 June 2023, the week-long event will integrate technological interventions for enhanced customer experience such as image search, video catalogue, virtual try-ons, video commerce and top filters

Bengaluru: Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced Big End of Season Sale with the participation of nearly 200,000 sellers and over 10,000 brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories, the e-tailer said in a press release on Thursday.

Starting on 1 June 2023, the week-long event will integrate technological interventions such as image search, video catalogue, virtual try-ons, video commerce and top filters for enhanced customer experience. The items on sale can also be availed using Flipkart’s buy now, pay later offer.

“At Flipkart, the end-of-season sale is truly a festival for us and is an opportunity to bring joy to stakeholders across our ecosystem. Season after season, this event has received immense appreciation from customers across India, unlocking tremendous growth for the sellers and brands on our marketplace,” said Abhishek Maloo, senior director at Flipkart Fashion.

“In addition to best-in-class launches, the vernacular interface facilitates our growth, and we are seeing an uptick in time spent browsing using our vernacular interface from customers across India,” added Maloo.

The sale offers casual wear, ethnic wear, formal, seasonal wear and fashion accessories such as footwear from D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands such as Being Human, Cultsport, Urbanic, Mokobara, Fubar, Krassa and The Kapas; ethnic wear brands such as Libas, Biba; and activewear brands including Nike, Puma, Adidas, HRX and Fastrack.

Brands including Peter England, Blackberrys, Arrow, and Woodland will also feature in the formalwear selection and Allen Solly, Jack and Jones and Crocs will feature in the kids’ wear section, the release added.

The Flipkart Group owns and operates Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip. The Bengaluru-based digital commerce entity Flipkart was founded in 2007 and today it has a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across over 80 categories.