Monthly active users on the platform touched 60 million mark at peak, with six million customers making 30 visits to the platform each month on an average

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Myntra attracted approximately 75 million new users in the last 12 months with 65% of them are from non-metros, according to Myntra Trend Index, a report summarising fashion trends observed in the country in fiscal year 2024.

Monthly active users on the platform touched 60 million mark at peak, with six million customers making 30 visits to the platform each month on an average.

“Myntra Trend Index throws light on some of the most noteworthy consumer trends across fashion, beauty, personal care, and lifestyle segments in India. The findings of the report strongly suggest that the country is on the journey of premiumisation and there is a marked rise in adoption of trends across cohorts,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra.

Additionally, top 1% Myntra customers are gracing the platform with approximately 35 visits each month followed by Myntra loyalists at 20 times a month. Short content form Myntra Minis recorded 100 hours of viewership monthly.

Indian wear witnessed the doubling of demand, while the premium luggage category grew at 55% year-on-year (YoY). The demand for luxe selection registered a 150% year-on-year increase while the premium home section witnessed a 50% YoY growth in February this year.

In the sneaker segment Adidas Originals, Nike Jordans, Converse All Stars and New Balance BB550 were most popular. Nike Dunk Low Retro Panda edition made history with the entire stock selling out in three-minutes.

During the festive season, there has been a 12-fold increase in the demand for ombre sarees among women’s traditional attire.

In women’s Western fashion, co-ord sets, corsets, crop tops. high-waisted bottoms and ruffled dresses were at the forefront.In accessories, vintage and snake pattern watches, coupled with monogram bags saw a surge. There has been a threefold surge in demand for men’s oversized t-shirts and baggy cargos.

75% of Myntra‘s female shoppers were diving headfirst into Myntra’s beauty platform.

“When it comes to fashion, the country has become experimental in its choices while also adopting self-care and personal grooming in a big way. These trends mirror India’s lifestyle choices and underscore our role as an enabler to make the latest from the world of fashion and beauty available to millions of our customers, on the back of cutting-edge technology and differentiated service,” added Pais.

Denim orders dominated in Delhi, while Kolkata prioritised kurta purchases. t-shirt orders surged in Pune and Hyderabad, surpassing those from Chennai and Gurgaon. Bengaluru led in dress and shirt purchases, outpacing combined orders from Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

One Hyderabad denizen purchased a whopping 2937 products from Myntra, claiming the title of The Shopper of the Year on Myntra for making the most number of purchases.

Eight out of the top ten customers are from non-metros.

The choice of top three premium brands in women’s western wear, lingerie and loungewear and men’s casual wear remained the same for metro and non-metro customers.

Most used search languages after English were Hinghlish and Hindi.

M-Express powered Rs 4 crore one-day deliveries.

Fastest delivery of 2023 was done in 35 mins in Bengaluru.

Flipkart-backed Myntra offers a range of over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil. The Bengaluru-based company services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.