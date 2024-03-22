Myntra acquires India franchise rights for UK’s fashion brand Next

“We are thrilled to deepen our association with Next and strategically build its omni-channel presence in the country. With a successful trajectory of growing Next online in India, our first year of working together has resulted in establishing the right product, audience and price fit in the country, said Nandita Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, Myntra. “With a strong playbook in exponentially building adoption for global brands ground-up, we are looking forward to unlocking the next phase of growth in the brand’s India scale-up journey.”

As a part of this franchise agreement, Myntra’s B2B entity will set up Next branded stores in India. The brand is set to offer an extensive range of children’s, women’s and men’s apparel both in stores and online, the release added.

With this development, 8-10 Next stores will be opened across key Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru within the first couple of years of operations, along with an extensive online presence on Myntra’s platform. Next has doubled in demand since its launch online on Myntra in 2023.

The association allows Myntra Jabong Pvt. Ltd, Myntra’s B2B wholesale entity, the right to distribute Next’s range of products, while holistically scaling Next’s omni-channel presence in India, the release added.

Simon Wolfson, Next Chief Executive said, “We are hugely excited to be working with Myntra in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets and very much look forward to seeing what can be achieved together.”

Founded in 1982, Next has over 700 wholly owned and franchise stores spread across the globe. The company has scaled to be the one of UK’s biggest fashion retailers.

The association also opens up the potential for Myntra to introduce other Next wholly or partly owned brands to the Indian market. These include Reiss, Lipsy, Joules, FatFace, Jojo Maman Bebe, Love and Roses, and Friends Like These, among others.