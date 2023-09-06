Fila onboards Hailey Bieber as global brand ambassador

With the multi-year partnership, Bieber will collaborate with Fila to design signature sportswear collections and its first drop will be released in fall/winter 2024

Bengaluru: South Korean athleisure brand Fila has tapped American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber as its new global brand ambassador, the retailer said in a press release on Wednesday.

Bieber first debuted in a Fila campaign in the fall of 2022. With the new multi-year partnership, she will collaborate to design signature sportswear collections and its first drop will be released in fall/winter 2024.

“Hailey has been a supporter of the brand and we look forward to continuing our relationship together. Her impact on fashion and culture is undeniable and she brings an effortless and fresh new perspective to the brand,” said Deepika Deepti, senior vice president of marketing, Metro Brands Ltd.

Fila is also releasing a new campaign where Bieber is joined by sponsored tennis player Reilly Opelka, as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary of its F-box logo. Introduced in 1973, the logo is a symbol of Fila’s influence in sport and style.

The latest campaign was captured by photographer Renell Medrano, featuring Bieber and Opelka sporting the tennis-inspired F-box anniversary collection.

“I am grateful to expand my role with Fila, a brand that has always stood out for its quality, elegance and bold and beautiful designs,” said Bieber. “I appreciate the brand’s Italian heritage and the eras of Fila fashion where I can continue to draw inspiration. I am excited to bring my own point of view to Fila’s iconic styles, as we work to create something special together.”

The Fila F-box anniversary collection can be found starting from 5 September on Fila’s official website, fila.co.in.

Headquartered in Seoul, Fila was founded in 1906 by brothers Ettore and Giansevero Fila as an innerwear brand and in the 1970s it moved into sportswear. Today, the athleisure brand retails globally in over 70 Countries.

Fila India is a subsidiary of the footwear company Metro Brands Ltd, and it inaugurated Fila’s first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai back in 1955.

Metro Brands also retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas. As of June 30, 2023, the company operates 766 Stores across 182 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.