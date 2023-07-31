Myntra launches Starbucks’ signature merchandise on its platform

Google News
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Myntra will offer over 60 SKUs across products including Starbucks’ signature coffee mugs, bottles, flasks, coffee press machines and coasters at a price range between Rs 699 and Rs 2,299

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has launched multinational coffeehouse chain Starbucks’ signature merchandise on its platform, the companies said in a joint press release on Monday.

With the collaboration, Myntra will offer over 60 SKUs across products including Starbucks’ signature coffee mugs, bottles, flasks, coffee press machines and coasters at a price range between Rs 699 and Rs 2,299.

“Starbucks has become a lifestyle choice today, and we are absolutely thrilled to have them onboard with us,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra.

Starbucks’ presence on the platform further strengthens Myntra’s home offerings which house over 100 home category brands including Home Center, Fab India, Nestasia and H&M.

“Through strategic associations with companies like Myntra, Tata Starbucks is committed to offer an unparalleled digital experience, thereby enabling customers to experience the premium Starbucks Experience regardless of their location or time,” said Sushant Dash, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd.

In October 2020, Tata Starbucks introduced its signature merchandise online through the homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Bengaluru-based, Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands such H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, Nautica, Forever 21, Slazenger, Marks & Spencer, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil. It has services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

