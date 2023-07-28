Google News
Myntra records close to 100% growth in premium ethnicwear

The premium ethnic wear segment on Myntra registered 2X growth in the last year, with nearly 60% of the contribution coming from metro cities and tier 1 cities

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has witnessed close to 100% growth over the last year on the premium ethnic wear segment, the e-tailer said in a press release on Thursday. The premium ethnic wear segment on the platform registered 2X growth in the last year, with nearly 60% of the contribution coming from metro cities and tier 1 cities.

Myntra’s ethnic wear category segment starts at Rs 2500 and it houses more than 3.85 lakh styles from more than 1000 brands. The platform has onboarded over 150 brands with over 1 lakh new styles in 2023.

Myntra has more than 50 brands under the premium ethnic wear segment including brands like Koskii, Aachho, Rust Orange, Ambraee, Scakhi, Lavanya the Label, Manyavar and Tasva by Tarun Tahiliani.

The hype around the category is seeded via new product launches and engaging social media content to keep the audience hooked, the release added.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands such H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, Nautica, Forever 21, Slazenger, Marks & Spencer, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil. It has services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

