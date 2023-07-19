Google News
Fashion & Lifestyle

Myntra onboards British fashion brand Oasis

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
52
0
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has on-boarded British womenswear brand Oasis, further strengthening its catalogue of international fashion brands, said the e-tailer in a press release on Wednesday.

Oasis is the sixth brand from the online fashion retail giant Boohoo Group to be available on Myntra, after Boohoo Woman, Boohoo Man, Nasty Gal, Miss Pap, and Dorothy Perkins.

Oasis will offer products across categories such as clothing, footwear and accessories along with a range of its sustainable collection. As a part of the promotional activities surrounding the launch of the brand, Oasis will be enabled with an Online Brand Store (OBS) and considerable on-app visibility to build affinity with shoppers on Myntra, the release added.

Oasis was founded in 1991 and the company was acquired by Boohoo Group in 2020.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands such H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, Nautica, Forever 21, Slazenger, Marks & Spencer, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

Recently, Myntra launched the functional sportswear collection Adidas by Stella McCartney to its luxury portfolio, offering over 60 options for women. Read more about it here.

Fashion & Lifestyle

Fashion brand Beyoung clocks revenue of Rs 150 crore

The company aims to reach Rs 500 crore in annual recurring revenue by 2026 Bengaluru: Udaipur-based fast-fashion brand Beyoung has clocked...

