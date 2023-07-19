Myntra onboards British fashion brand Oasis

Oasis is the sixth brand from the online fashion retail giant Boohoo Group to be available on Myntra, after Boohoo Woman, Boohoo Man, Nasty Gal, Miss Pap, and Dorothy Perkins

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has on-boarded British womenswear brand Oasis, further strengthening its catalogue of international fashion brands, said the e-tailer in a press release on Wednesday.

Oasis is the sixth brand from the online fashion retail giant Boohoo Group to be available on Myntra, after Boohoo Woman, Boohoo Man, Nasty Gal, Miss Pap, and Dorothy Perkins.

Oasis will offer products across categories such as clothing, footwear and accessories along with a range of its sustainable collection. As a part of the promotional activities surrounding the launch of the brand, Oasis will be enabled with an Online Brand Store (OBS) and considerable on-app visibility to build affinity with shoppers on Myntra, the release added.

Oasis was founded in 1991 and the company was acquired by Boohoo Group in 2020.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands such H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, Nautica, Forever 21, Slazenger, Marks & Spencer, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

