Myntra adds Adidas by Stella McCartney to its luxury portfolio

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has launched the functional sportswear collection Adidas by Stella McCartney to its luxury portfolio, the e-tailer said in a press release on Friday. Offering over 60 options for women, Myntra is the first platform to host the Adidas by Stella McCartney collection in India.

“Shoppers will witness the collection being available outside Adidas’ channels for the first time in India, making this launch even more special. The collection is a perfect blend of distinct style and performance, catering to the needs of women who seek high-quality activewear for their fitness regimes,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer of Myntra.

The collections include Truenature, Summer Prints, Icons, Badge, and Water Workout capsules, across products categories such as t-shirts, crop tops, leggings, shorts, track pants, sports bras, track tops, clogs, sandals, and running shoes.

“Myntra is a strategic partner for us and we believe, through Myntra, we will be able to not only reach more consumers but also offer the right environment and shopping experience that our consumers deserve. This is the first time Adidas by Stella McCartney is being presented outside our own retail and e-com website,” said Neelendra Singh, general manager, Adidas India.

Marketing initiatives for the launch of the new collection include 360-degree visibility on Myntra app with posts and display banners. The launch will also be highlighted across multiple touch points on the app’s homepage including women’s page, global brand store, Myntra Luxe and Myntra FWD, the release added.

Activewear brand Adidas and English fashion designer, Stella McCartney have been in collaboration since 2005, and have co-created multiple performance-wear collections. The sportswear range is made of materials from post-industrial and post-consumer waste like plastic bottles, claims the brands.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including Adidas, H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Puma, Crocs and Fossil.

