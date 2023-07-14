Myntra launches ‘Rising Stars’ programmeme to boost 200 D2C fashion and lifestyle brands

Myntra will provide end-to-end support services focusing on building awareness, driving consideration and conversations to D2C brands across categories including fashion, footwear, accessories and home

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce marketplace Myntra has introduced the ‘Rising Stars’ programmeme to scale D2C (direct to consumer) fashion and lifestyle brands in the country, the e-commerce marketplace said in a press release on Friday. in Its debut edition, the programmeme aims to onboard 200 Indian brands in the next four months.

Myntra will provide end-to-end support services focusing on building awareness, driving consideration and conversations to D2C brands across categories such as fashion, footwear, accessories and home.

“The launch of Myntra Rising Stars programmeme will give a boost to 200 digital-first made-in-India brands and put them on an accelerated growth path. The programmeme will enable millions of our customers to have access to their differentiated offerings while enjoying Myntra’s best-in-class experience across discovery, shopping and delivery,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer at Myntra.

Brands can apply by writing to the team at [email protected]. Companies will be shortlisted based on pre-decided objective criteria, including the size of the brand, social media followership and uniqueness of the product proposition.

The programme will help brands by optimising the costs of doing business and customer acquisition. It will provide strategic account management services including insights into evolving trends and preferences, the release added.

With access to Myntra’s account management services, brands will be able to get segment-based incentive structure, working capital support, faster repayment cycle and M-Express for enhancing customer experience.

The Rising Stars store on its app has over 3 lakh styles from brands including Neemans, Suta, Rare Rabbit, BlissClub, Fablestreet, The Souled Store and Bewakoof. The store will have dedicated touch points across the homepage and category pages will amplify the visibility and also brands can leverage social, celebrity and influencer assets better by collaborating with Myntra across on and off-platform campaigns.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra was founded in 2007 and the company was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Currently, Myntra houses over 6,000 Indian and international fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform and has services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.