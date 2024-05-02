Reliance Retail’s Tira launches new private label brand Nails Our Way

The product line of Nails Our Way features an array of nail colour and care products

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira has launched its new private label brand Nails Our Way, the retail giant said in a press release on Thursday. The new line features an array of nail colour and care products.

The product line includes a nail enamel collection showcasing various palette of colours, alongside nail care essentials such as base coats, cuticle care solutions, and products designed to nourish, strengthen, and protect nails. The range also introduces nail enamel removers and complete manicure solution convenient kits.

Consumers can explore its offerings online via Tirabeauty.com.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Today, Tira oparates 12 stores across the country.

Recently, the beauty platform forayed into the accessories segment with the launch of its proprietary brand Tira Tools, offering a range of makeup brushes, facial rollers and beauty sponges.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.