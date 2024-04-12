Reliance Retail’s Tira enters accessories segment with ‘Tira Tools’

Tira Tools is a line of premium, curated beauty accessories

Mumbai: Reliance Retail’s Tira Beauty has forayed into the accessories segment with the launch of its proprietary brand Tira Tools, the company announced in a release on Thursday.

Tira Tools encompasses a wide range comprising makeup brushes, facial rollers and beauty sponges.

Among the standout offerings within the Tira Tools collection are the Pro Artistry Kits, created to meet the demands of professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Additionally, the facial rollers and Gua Sha tools are made from premium quality materials such as real jade and quartz. Tira Tools are cruelty-free and vegan and have been vetted by experts, the release added.

Tira Tools will be available on Tirabeauty.com and Tira stores.

Launched in April 2023 by Reliance Retail Ltd., Tira is an omni-channel beauty retail platform that offers a curated assortment of global and home-grown brands. Tira recently opened its 11th retail store at Peddar Road in Mumbai.