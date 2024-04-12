Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Reliance Retail’s Tira enters accessories segment with ‘Tira Tools’

Shiv Joshi
By Shiv Joshi
65
0
Must Read
Shiv Joshi
Shiv Joshi
An editor with over 20 years of experience across industry verticals and content formats from tabloids to magazines, he is the Deputy Group Managing Editor at Images Group.

Tira Tools is a line of premium, curated beauty accessories

Mumbai: Reliance Retail’s Tira Beauty has forayed into the accessories segment with the launch of its proprietary brand Tira Tools, the company announced in a release on Thursday.

Tira Tools encompasses a wide range comprising makeup brushes, facial rollers and beauty sponges.

Among the standout offerings within the Tira Tools collection are the Pro Artistry Kits, created to meet the demands of professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Additionally, the facial rollers and Gua Sha tools are made from premium quality materials such as real jade and quartz. Tira Tools are cruelty-free and vegan and have been vetted by experts, the release added.

Tira Tools will be available on Tirabeauty.com and Tira stores.

Launched in April 2023 by Reliance Retail Ltd., Tira is an omni-channel beauty retail platform that offers a curated assortment of global and home-grown brands. Tira recently opened its 11th retail store at Peddar Road in Mumbai.

 

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Raj Diamonds opens experience centre in Bengaluru

Spanning over 30,000 sq. ft. of real estate, the facility is located at 5th Cross Road, Gandhi Nagar, BengaluruBengaluru:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.