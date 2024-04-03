Register Now
Reliance Retail’s Tira opens 11th retail store

Tira store, Mumbai; Source: LinkedIn
The new outlet of Tira is located at Vama department store, Peddar Road, South Mumbai

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira has launched its 11th store across the country, an industry official wrote on social media on Tuesday. The new outlet is located at Vama department store, Peddar Road, South Mumbai.

“New store opening! 11th Tira Store at Vama, Peddar Road, South Mumbai now open. Tira has now taken over South Mumbai,” said Nirant Khedkar, executive director of The Othr Lab in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the store.

The Othr Lab is a Dubai-based retail consultancy that helps develop, launch, and scale emerging and niche beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands that are focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

The new store boasts a collection of curated brands, catering to makeup, skincare, fragrance and bath products. It is equipped with features such as artificial intelligence (AI) fragrance finders, smart mirrors and personalised beauty and skincare consultations.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Tira’s second store in the city is located at Infiniti Mall, Malad.

Recently, the beauty retailer expanded its presence into the Northern region by opening a store at DLF Avenue Mall in Saket, New Delhi, which marked the milestore of 10th store of Tira in India.

Tira currently sells more than 150 Indian and global brands in its stores.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

