Nykaa’s bridal campaign achieves over 3.6 million views

Nykaa partnered with Filtercopy to create two campaign films and in less than 24 hours, both films were trending at the sixth position on YouTube India

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa’s latest campaign films titled ‘Nykaa Waali Shaadi’ have achieved over 3.6 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube, according to a company press release.

Nykaa partnered with short-form content channel Filtercopy to create two digital films and in less than 24 hours, both films were trending at the sixth position on YouTube India. In 48 hours, the film organically garnered 1.24 million views.

“Nykaa Wali Shaadi isn’t just a campaign; it’s a celebration of love, beauty and the joy of weddings. We were thrilled to bring this vision to life, offering brides and baratis across the country a one-of-a-kind experience filled with glam, style, and expert guidance,” said a spokesperson from Nykaa.

Makeup brands such as Lakme, MAC, Huda and Maybelline among others partnered with Nykaa for the campaign.

“We at MAC Cosmetics were thrilled to partner with Nykaa for the ‘Nykaa Wali Shaadi’ campaign, leveraging our shared values of diversity, inclusivity, and innovation. Our collaboration was a success, and we look forward to future partnerships that inspire and elevate our customers’ beauty journeys,” said Karen Thompson, brand director of MAC Cosmetics India.

The brand conducted a contest for brides-to-be offering them a chance to have their bridal hair and makeup done by one of the leading Indian makeup artists. The contest garnered over 3,000 registrations.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar as a digital-first omni-channel beauty platform. Its first offline store was launched at the Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in 2014.

The company expanded its product categories by introducing Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man in 2018. Currently, Nykaa operates stores in formats like Nykaa Luxe, Nykaa On Trend and Nykaa Kiosks.

Recently, the company reached the milestone of operating 175 stores across the country.