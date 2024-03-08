Nykaa reaches 175 store milestone

The new Nykaa Luxe store is located on the Linking Road at Bandra, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa has opened its 175th retail store in Mumbai, the company said in a press release on Thursday. Located on the Linking Road at Bandra, the new Nykaa Luxe store is spread across around 2,500 sq. ft. of retail space.

The two-story outlet provides personalised beauty services, including skin consultation with skin analyser technology, an Aveda dry bar for hair treatments, and Dyson hair styling.

“Each new store stands as a testament to our focus on redefining the art of retailing. Since our first store opened a decade ago, our retail footprint has proven to be a vital channel in democratising access to beauty, especially internationally renowned brands, across India,” said a Nykaa spokesperson.

The luxury beauty store offers brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay, Kay Beauty, Nykaa Cosmetics, The Ordinary, Kiehl’s, Murad, Dr. Barbara Sturm, YSL Beauty, MAC, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Carolina Herrera, Benefit Cosmetics and Laneige.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar as a digital-first omni-channel beauty platform. Its first offline store was launched at the Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in 2014.

The company expanded its product categories by introducing Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man in 2018. Currently, Nykaa operates stores in formats like Nykaa Luxe, Nykaa On Trend and Nykaa Kiosks.

Operated under beauty and fashion e-tailer FSN e-Commerce Ventures, the brand reported a 97.55% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.18 crore for the December 2023 quarter.